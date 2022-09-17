27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 17, 2022
type here...

Ashok Gehlot to release handicrafts, MSME policy

Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JAIPUR, Sept 16: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will release the state’s first handicrafts policy and Rajasthan MSME Policy-2022 on Saturday on the occasion of MSME Day.

Udyog Ratna and Export Promotion Awards will also be given to entrepreneurs and exporters in the programme, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

According to the program, chief minister Gehlot will release these policies at a program in Jaipur and will release a coffee table book ‘Rajasthani Artifacts’ prepared on the handicrafts of Rajasthan.

Industries minister Shakuntala Rawat said that the objective of Rajasthan Handicraft Policy-2022 is to provide better marketing arrangements for the upliftment of handicrafts, to revive traditional arts and extinct arts and to create new employment opportunities.

With the implementation of the first handicraft policy of the state, artisans of rugs, ceramic and clay art, painting, leather craft, jewellery, etc., will be benefited and more than 50,000 new employment opportunities will be available in the next five years in the field of handicrafts.

At the same time, in order to tap the potential of small and medium industries (MSMEs), the new state’s new MSME policy ‘Rajasthan Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Policy-2022’ will also be released.

- Advertisement -

For promoting export promotion in the state, 29 exporters will be honoured with Export Promotion Award and 13 entrepreneurs will be honoured with Udyog Ratna Award for their excellence in various categories. (PTI)

10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!
10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!
The Most Exquisite Appearance Of Raveena Tandon
The Most Exquisite Appearance Of Raveena Tandon
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s Egypt vacation
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s Egypt vacation
BTS JUNGKOOK-APPROVED HAIR COLOURS YOU CAN TRY
BTS JUNGKOOK-APPROVED HAIR COLOURS YOU CAN TRY
Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam
Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sensex dives 1,093 pts as global risks weigh; logs weekly loss

The Hills Times - 0
10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA! The Most Exquisite Appearance Of Raveena Tandon Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s Egypt vacation BTS JUNGKOOK-APPROVED HAIR COLOURS YOU CAN TRY Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam