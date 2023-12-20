Bharti Airtel applauds Progressive Telecommunications Bill 2023

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel, commended the Government for its forward-thinking approach in introducing the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha. Vittal expressed appreciation for the proposed reforms aimed at streamlining India’s licensing landscape, emphasizing the need for a more cohesive and efficient authorization-based regime.

Highlighting the significant strides made in spectrum reforms since 2021, Vittal lauded the elimination of SUC for future spectrum assignments and the option for a moratorium on past spectrum dues. He noted that these reforms, gaining momentum under the proposed bill, would ensure predictability and availability of spectrum, fostering a robust digital infrastructure and expanding services for the benefit of every Indian.

Vittal also welcomed the proposed reform on Right of Way (RoW), foreseeing an acceleration in the rollout of telecom infrastructure, including 5G. He underscored the importance of enforcing Central RoW rules at the local level, with provisions related to public and private property instilling confidence in the industry for faster deployment.

The restructuring of penalties was identified as another pivotal reform by Vittal. He commended the tiered system of graded penalties proportionate to the breach, coupled with the introduction of a voluntary undertaking and an appeal process within the Government. This, he believes, will mitigate litigations and promote more efficient resolution of disputes.