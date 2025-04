GUWAHATI, April 24: A suspected peddler was arrested with drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Assam’s Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The operation was carried out in the Sildubi area of the district on Wednesday, he said.

“Major Drug Bust in Sildubi @cacharpolice seizes 10,000 Yaba tablets worth ?3 Crore. One peddler arrested,” Sarma posted on X.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. (PTI)