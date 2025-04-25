IIT Guwahati studies effect of 3D-printed lattice walls on building’s thermal performance

NEW DELHI, April 24: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati have studied the effect of lattice-patterned 3D-printed concrete walls on a building’s thermal performance.

The study led by Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, has examined whether these specially designed walls can help regulate internal temperatures and improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

The findings of the research have been published in the international journal ‘Progress in Additive Manufacturing’.

Lattice walls are specially designed walls that include a repeating pattern of openings or voids, rather than being solid throughout. These walls can be created using 3D concrete printing technology, which allows for intricate designs that are difficult to achieve with traditional construction methods.

The openings in lattice walls help regulate temperature by improving airflow and reducing heat transfer, making them useful for energy-efficient building design. Additionally, they use less material, reduce construction waste and offer both functional and aesthetic benefits.

According to Panda, 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) is an emerging construction technology that uses automated machines to build structures layer-by-layer directly from digital designs.

“Among the various techniques used in 3D concrete printing, extrusion-based printing is one of the most widely applied methods. In this process, a concrete mixture is pushed through a nozzle and deposited in successive layers to form walls and other structural elements. Compared to traditional methods of concrete construction, 3DCP offers several advantages,” Panda said.

“It eliminates the need for temporary moulds (formwork), which are normally used to shape poured concrete. This results in a reduction of construction waste by up to 60 pc, a decrease in construction time by 70 per cent, and a lowering of labour costs by 80 per cent. Furthermore, 3DCP allows for greater flexibility in wall design,” he added.

Panda explained that unlike conventional concrete walls, which are typically solid and flat, 3D-printed walls can incorporate complex geometries, including lattice structures with controlled voids or openings.

“In recent years, several studies have explored how these new wall designs affect the thermal behaviour of buildings. Wall geometry plays an important role in heat transfer, influencing the energy required for heating or cooling indoor spaces.

“However, there has been limited research on the thermal performance of 3D-printed concrete lattice walls, particularly in the Indian context. We conducted a detailed experimental and numerical analysis of different 3D-printed concrete lattice wall designs,” he said, adding that the objective was to understand how the size, shape and arrangement of voids in lattice walls affect heat flow and temperature regulation in buildings.

The study involved laboratory testing to measure thermal properties as well as computer-based simulations to predict the thermal performance of various wall configurations.

The research provides valuable data on the thermal behaviour of 3D-printed concrete lattice walls and highlights their potential application in designing energy-efficient buildings. The study also contributes to ongoing research efforts aimed at improving sustainable construction practices using advanced digital manufacturing technologies.

The research findings are expected to support the future development of building designs better suited to diverse climatic conditions, while also promoting the wider adoption of 3D printing technologies in the construction industry.

“By demonstrating how 3D-printed concrete lattice walls can enhance natural temperature regulation, the study points to a path for more energy-efficient, cost-effective and sustainable buildings. With reduced construction waste, faster build times and design flexibility, this technology holds promise for affordable housing and climate-smart urban development across India,” Panda said.

The team is now working towards the development of multifunctional resilient concrete structures considering diverse climate zones in India, he added. (PTI)