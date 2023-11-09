22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Birla Corporation posts Rs 58.3 cr net profit in Q2

KOLKATA, Nov 8: Consolidated post-tax profit of Birla Corporation Limited, the flagship company of M P Birla group, stood at Rs 58.37 crore at the end of the second quarter ending 30 September 2023.

The company posted a loss of Rs 56.46 crore in the similar previous period.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, the company, primarily a cement manufacturer, stood at Rs 59.71 crore.

Total income of the company during the second quarter increased 13.3 per cent at Rs 2313.23 crore as against Rs 2041.58 crore in the

similar previous corresponding period, Birla Corporation said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The debt-equity ratio of Birla Corporation in the current second quarter stood at 0.75, the company said.

The operating margin of the company during the second quarter stood at 12.88 per cent, as compared to 4.78 per cent in the similar previous period. (PTI)

