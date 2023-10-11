27 C
CCI plans market studies on impact of artificial intelligence on competition landscape

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Oct 10: Fair trade watchdog CCI is planning to conduct market studies on the impact of artificial intelligence on the competition landscape, and whether there could be possible anti-competitive practices on that front, the regulator’s chief Ravneet Kaur said on Tuesday.

In recent times, there has been an increasing use of artificial intelligence applications in various sectors.

To a query on whether the Competition Commission of India (CCI) plans to look at the impact of artificial intelligence on the competition landscape, Kaur replied in the affirmative.

“Yes. We are very much interested in that. In fact, we are looking at doing some market studies on that, so that we can understand the market better. We can look at whether there is any possibility of anti-competitive practices and if so, how they can be addressed. Whether we can even do a self-regulation. That is going to be looked at by the Commission,” she said here.

The CCI has the mandate to curb unfair business practices in the marketplace across sectors and also promote fair competition. (PTI)

