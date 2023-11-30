CII youth wing unveils 20 th Nation Summit theme

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), proudly unveils the
theme of its much-anticipated 20th National Summit, “Take
Pride 2023,” scheduled for December 21-22, 2023. The two-
day conference will be hosted at the esteemed ITC Grand
Chola in Chennai, marking the pinnacle of a year-long
dedication to empowering young leaders and fostering a
transformative dialogue for the nation’s progress.
The theme for this year’s Take Pride, “I am”, symbolizes the
collective identity of Young Indians. It embodies inclusivity,
celebrating the diverse qualities, aspirations, and strengths
that converge within Yi, fostering an environment of unity
amid diversity. The 20th edition of the summit will focus on
Youth Leadership, Nation Building, and Thought
Leadership—pillars that define Yi’s commitment to shaping
India’s future.
The summit boasts an illustrious lineup of keynote speakers,
including esteemed personalities like Dr Palanivel Thiaga
Rajan, and Tamilnadu minister Dr TRB Rajaa, Amitabh Kant,
G20 Sherpa, and industry stalwarts such as Mr. Sridhar
Vembu, Mithun Sacheti, and Vita Dani, among others. The
diverse panel of speakers brings forth invaluable insights and
experiences across various sectors, enriching the discourse
on nation-building and youth empowerment.
Dilip Krishna, National chairman, Young Indians (Yi), “Take
Pride 2023 embodies the essence of unity in diversity. It’s a
platform where the dynamic minds of Young Indians
converge to drive impactful change, recognizing that each
individual’s uniqueness contributes to a stronger, more
resilient community. We are thrilled to host this 20 th edition
of the summit, enabling young leaders to spearhead positive
transformations within their spheres.”
Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman-CII Tamil Nadu State Council,
said, “I am honored to be a part of Take Pride 2023—an
event that amplifies the voices and aspirations of India’s
youth. Yi’s commitment to nurturing young leaders and
fostering an environment of collaboration resonates deeply
with the ethos of our nation’s progress. I look forward to
engaging with these vibrant minds and supporting their
endeavors towards a brighter future.”