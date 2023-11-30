CII youth wing unveils 20 th Nation Summit theme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), proudly unveils the

theme of its much-anticipated 20th National Summit, “Take

Pride 2023,” scheduled for December 21-22, 2023. The two-

day conference will be hosted at the esteemed ITC Grand

Chola in Chennai, marking the pinnacle of a year-long

dedication to empowering young leaders and fostering a

transformative dialogue for the nation’s progress.

The theme for this year’s Take Pride, “I am”, symbolizes the

collective identity of Young Indians. It embodies inclusivity,

celebrating the diverse qualities, aspirations, and strengths

that converge within Yi, fostering an environment of unity

amid diversity. The 20th edition of the summit will focus on

Youth Leadership, Nation Building, and Thought

Leadership—pillars that define Yi’s commitment to shaping

India’s future.

The summit boasts an illustrious lineup of keynote speakers,

including esteemed personalities like Dr Palanivel Thiaga

Rajan, and Tamilnadu minister Dr TRB Rajaa, Amitabh Kant,

G20 Sherpa, and industry stalwarts such as Mr. Sridhar

Vembu, Mithun Sacheti, and Vita Dani, among others. The

diverse panel of speakers brings forth invaluable insights and

experiences across various sectors, enriching the discourse

on nation-building and youth empowerment.

Dilip Krishna, National chairman, Young Indians (Yi), “Take

Pride 2023 embodies the essence of unity in diversity. It’s a

platform where the dynamic minds of Young Indians

converge to drive impactful change, recognizing that each

individual’s uniqueness contributes to a stronger, more

resilient community. We are thrilled to host this 20 th edition

of the summit, enabling young leaders to spearhead positive

transformations within their spheres.”

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman-CII Tamil Nadu State Council,

said, “I am honored to be a part of Take Pride 2023—an

event that amplifies the voices and aspirations of India’s

youth. Yi’s commitment to nurturing young leaders and

fostering an environment of collaboration resonates deeply

with the ethos of our nation’s progress. I look forward to

engaging with these vibrant minds and supporting their

endeavors towards a brighter future.”