22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
type here...

Competition Comm clears ONGC-NTPC Green’s proposal to acquire Ayana for Rs 19,500 cr

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 11: The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday cleared ONGC-NTPC Green’s proposal to acquire renewable energy firm Ayana for Rs 19,500 crore (USD 2.3 billion).

ONGC-NTPC Green Pvt Ltd (ONGPL), a 50:50 joint venture between ONGC Green (OGL) and NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).

- Advertisement -

“CCI approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd by ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd,” the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a post on X.

Related Posts:

Last month, ONGPL said it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd (Ayana).

This is the second biggest deal in the renewable energy space. Adani Green Energy (AGEL) in October 2021 acquired SB Energy India from SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) and Bharti Group in an all-cash deal worth USD 3.5 billion.

Ayana, a leading renewable energy platform, has about 4.1 GW of operational and under-construction assets, strategically located across resource-rich states. (PTI)

10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nothing Phone (3a) sale starts on 11 March

The Hills Times -
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild