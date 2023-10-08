Dozee unveils ‘Dozee Pro Ex’ for seamlessly continuum hospital to home monitoring

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: Dozee, a market leader in AI-powered continuous and contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning Systems (EWS) introduced its ‘Made in India, for the World’ next-generation ambulatory connected patient monitoring system – ‘Dozee Pro Ex’.

- Advertisement -

Equipped with wireless wearable sensors, Dozee’s new connected ambulatory solution ‘Dozee Pro Ex’ offers continuous monitoring of patient vitals including ECG rhythm, blood pressure, heart rate/pulse rate, Oxygen saturation, Respiration Rate, and temperature. Dozee comes with an AI-powered early warning system that tracks the trends of vital parameters and provides timely alerts for possible clinical deterioration.

With Dozee Pro Ex, healthcare providers can now seamlessly and continuously monitor patients on bed, ambulatory patients within the hospital premises, or patients at home through a central command center and mobile apps for doctors and nurses.

Dozee has partnered with Wellysis, a spin-off company from Samsung SDS Digital Health division, for their FDA-cleared ECG monitoring device, S-Patch Ex, to provide ambulatory ECG monitoring. The solution consists of a wireless ECG patch for continuous cardiac rhythm monitoring and an analysis platform. The analysis platform provides automated AI-analysis of Cardiac rhythm, physician dashboard, ECG interpretation and diagnostic reporting.

The S-Patch Ex from Wellysis is lightweight and can capture ECG waveforms with high accuracy, owing to its integrated next-generation bio-processor technology from Samsung Electronics.

- Advertisement -

Dozee Pro Ex aims to revolutionize patient monitoring in non-ICU hospital wards by automating and digitizing the process, along with early warning systems, to set a new standard for patient safety. The continuous monitoring of patients in non-ICU wards effectively eliminates the existing void in the availability of vital signs data between periodic spot checks. This allows for more accurate identification of clinical deterioration, enabling timely medical intervention and potentially reducing adverse events in non-ICU wards.

Moreover, as the need and demand for home care services surges in India, Dozee Pro Ex offers a solution for continuous remote patient monitoring to enhance the delivery of home healthcare services. With its cutting-edge contactless and wireless sensors, Dozee Pro Ex not only significantly improves the patient experience but also enhances overall compliance with patient monitoring protocols.

Dozee’s comprehensive and continuous patient monitoring solution represents a significant leap forward in remote patient monitoring, combining advanced technology, user-friendly design, and accurate data acquisition.

With its contactless approach and modular flexibility, it empowers healthcare providers to deliver optimal care while ensuring patient comfort in ambulatory settings for enhanced patient safety. It seamlessly monitors patients with higher mobility requirements and those in need of 24/7 monitoring, enabling a proactive approach to personalized care.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President of the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), expressed his views on this launch and said, ‘‘In the pursuit of excellence in healthcare, it’s imperative to embrace innovative solutions that enhance patient care and streamline healthcare processes. ‘Dozee Pro Ex’ represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal. The contactless and AI-driven capabilities of this technology are advancing healthcare quality and standards across the country.”

Sharing his thoughts on the product launch, Gaurav Parchani, co- founder and cto, Dozee, said, ‘‘In today’s digital era, we’ve transformed banking, trading, entertainment, shopping, food delivery, and even grocery shopping, all at our fingertips. Why should healthcare be any different? With Dozee Pro Ex, we transcend the boundaries of traditional healthcare and ensure that a patient is monitored 24/7, whether they are on the bed, off the bed, at the hospital, or at home.

India has a rich history of introducing groundbreaking innovations to the world, and Dozee Pro Ex has the potential not only to revolutionize healthcare in India but to transform healthcare worldwide and set a new standard of patient safety”.

Speaking on the same, Rick Hongryul Kim, cto, co-founder of Wellysis Cor. added, ‘‘As partners with Dozee in India for this revolutionary journey, we at Wellysis are proud to contribute our FDA-cleared ECG monitoring solution, S-Patch Ex, to the Dozee Pro Ex’s connected patient monitoring platform. We believe that combining cutting-edge technology with seamless patient monitoring continuity is the future of healthcare. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.”

Dozee Pro EX is set to revolutionize patient safety and care, providing healthcare providers with a state-of-the-art solution that enhances patient monitoring, improves outcomes, and elevates the overall healthcare experience. As Dozee continues to pioneer advancements in RPM and EWS, the company remains dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and transforming patient safety across the globe.