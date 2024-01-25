ECoR achieves 200 million tonne freight loading in 295 days

BHUBANESWAR, Jan 24: The East Coast Railway has loaded more than 200 million tonne of freight and earned Rs 20,551.9 crore in this financial year, an official statement said.

From April 1, 2023 to January 22, 2024, the ECoR zone loaded 202.111 million tonne of freight, shattering the earlier record of 191.39 MT loaded in the last fiscal.

- Advertisement -

With this achievement, the ECoR became the first zone in the country to cross the milestone of 200 million tonne of loading for the fifth time in a row. The three divisions of the ECoR have contributed greatly to the stupendous feat achieved by it, an official said.

During the financial year 2023-24, East Coast Railway has loaded 121.747 MT of coal, 10.65 MT of raw materials to steel plants, 16.398 MT of pig iron and finished steel, 24.018 MT of iron ore, 1.192 MT of cement, 2.415 MT of foodgrains, 5.235 MT of fertilizers, 2.425 MT of mineral oil, 3.774 MT of freight in containers and 14.358 MT of other goods. (PTI)