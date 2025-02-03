FLO commends the Union Budget 2025-26

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: FICCI Ladies organisation (FLO), has lauded the Union budget 2025-26 and termed it forward looking and inclusive especially for women in the country.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2025-26, Jopyshree Das Verma, national president, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) said, “The emphasis of the budget for the year 2025-26 is on the ‘garib, youth, annadata, and nari’ (poor, youth, farmers, and women) aligns with our vision of fostering equitable growth across all segments of society. We are particularly encouraged by the announcement to boost credit for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to ₹10 crore from the current ₹5 crore. This significant enhancement will empower numerous women entrepreneurs, facilitating the expansion of their businesses and contributing to India’s economic development”.

“FLO has consistently advocated for better credit access for women-led businesses, recognising the pivotal role women play in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The increased credit support for MSMEs is a testament to the government’s commitment to nurturing women entrepreneurs and promoting gender parity in the business landscape. Furthermore, the proposed comprehensive programs aimed at raising vegetable and fruit production, establishing a Makhana Board in Bihar, and launching a national mission for high-yielding seeds are commendable. These initiatives have the potential to enhance agricultural productivity and provide remunerative prices to farmers, many of whom are women, thereby improving their livelihoods,” Verma added.

“We also appreciate the government’s focus on structural reforms across taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power, and regulatory frameworks. Such reforms are crucial for creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and for attracting investments that can drive sustainable growth. FLO believes that the Budget 2025-26 lays a strong foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic development. We look forward to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to implement these initiatives effectively, ensuring that the benefits reach women entrepreneurs and contribute to the nation’s prosperity,” she further said.

Speaking about the government’s initiative to provide identity and registration for gig workers Joyshree Das Verma said that it is a significant step towards formalising this sector. This will help to empower the women especially in the gig sector of economy by ensuring access to social security, financial inclusion, and better work opportunities.

“We also applaud the government’s initiative to provide term loans of up to ₹2 crore for first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs. This visionary step will empower 500,000 entrepreneurs over the next five years, fostering inclusive growth and economic self-reliance,” she concluded.