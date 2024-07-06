28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

Gold climbs Rs 200; silver jumps Rs 350

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 5: Gold prices rose Rs 200 to Rs 73,310 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal settled at Rs 73,110 per 10 grams in the previous session.

- Advertisement -

Silver also climbed Rs 350 to Rs 93,400 per kg against Rs 93,050 per kg in the previous trade.

“In Delhi markets, spot gold prices (24 carats) are quoted at Rs 73,310 per 10 grams, up by Rs 200 from the previous close,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,363 per ounce, up USD 7 from the previous session.

“Gold and silver prices continue to hold their ground after a sharp rally witnessed at the start of this week and were on track for a second weekly gain, while investors awaited US employment data to gauge the trajectory of interest rate cuts in this year,” Manav Modi, Senior Analyst – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

- Advertisement -

According to Parmar, the dismal US economic data also bolstered the prospect of the US Federal Reserve pivoting to monetary easing as soon as September, pushing the yellow metal higher.

In addition, silver was quoted higher at USD 30.55 per ounce. In the previous session, it settled at USD 30.40 per ounce.

Market analysts said that swaps traders are now pricing in a 70 per cent chance of a rate cut by the US Fed in September.

Gold is expected to trade with a positive bias. However, a robust job report will send the metal lower again, Praveen Singh, Associate VP – Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee rises 1 paisa to close at 83.49 against US dollar

The Hills Times -
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam