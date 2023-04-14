Gold jumps Rs 340; silver zooms Rs 1,110

NEW DELHI, April 13 (PTI): Gold price jumped Rs 340 to Rs 61,280 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,940 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,110 to Rs 77,150 per kilogramme.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,280 per 10 grams, up Rs 340 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,027 per ounce and USD 25.61 per ounce, respectively.

“COMEX gold traded higher in Asian trading hours on Thursday as the dollar and benchmark bond yields struggled in the trading session as easing inflation boosted bets of the US Fed keeping rates steady after May hike,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.