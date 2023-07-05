28 C
Gold rises Rs 130; silver jumps Rs 100

By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, July 4 (PTI): Gold price edged higher by Rs 130 to Rs 59,280 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 59,150 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 100 to Rs 71,300 per kg.

“Gold trading higher on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets at Rs 59,280/10 gram, up by Rs 130 per 10 gram, taking cues from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,927 per ounce and USD 22.93 per ounce, respectively.

Following poorer than anticipated economic data on Monday, safe-haven purchase is still helping sustain gold prices, while investors await the outcome of FOMC June meeting minutes on Wednesday, which could provide further insights on the interest rate front, Gandhi said.

