Gold rises Rs 50, silver slumps Rs 250

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: Gold edged higher by Rs 50 to Rs 62,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in the precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 62,750 per 10 grams.

However, silver slumped Rs 250 to Rs 77,700 per kilogram, while it had settled at Rs 77,950 per kg in the previous close.

HDFC Securities’ senior analyst of commodities Saumil Gandhi said gold prices traded slightly up on Tuesday in the Delhi markets, trading at Rs 62,800/10 grams, up Rs 50 against the previous close.

In the futures trade, the February contract of gold fell Rs 84 to Rs 62,207 per 10 grams on the MCX.

However, the March contract for silver jumped Rs 172 to Rs 74,582 per kilogram on the bourse.

In the overseas markets, gold was up at USD 2,026 per ounce, while silver was trading lower at USD 23.88 per ounce. (PTI)