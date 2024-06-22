32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 22, 2024
type here...

Gold surges Rs 800; silver rallies Rs 1,400

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 21: Gold prices surged Rs 800 to Rs 73,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rally in precious metal rates in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 72,550 per 10 grams.

- Advertisement -

Extending gains for the fourth straight day, silver prices also rallied by Rs 1,400 to Rs 93,700 per kg. It had ended at Rs 92,300 per kg on Thursday.

“In Delhi markets, spot gold prices (24 carats) are trading at Rs 73,350 per 10 grams, up by Rs 800 from the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,360 per ounce, up USD 28 from the previous close.

Gold climbed on Friday, boosted by weaker-than-expected US macro data, which raised the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice in 2024, Gandhi added.

- Advertisement -

Silver was also quoted higher at USD 30.40 per ounce. It had settled at USD 30.15 per ounce on Thursday.

“Gold trades steady to positive as selling across risk assets have pushed traders/ investors towards the safe-have bullion,” Pranav Mer, Vice President of Research (Commodity & Currency) at BlinkX and JM Financial Services, said.

According to Chintan Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Abans Holdings, traders will be waiting for the upcoming data, including Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI from the UK, Europe, and the US to be released later on Friday.

The traders will also monitor any statements from the US Federal Reserve members and developments on the geopolitical front, Mehta added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series in November

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July 10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides