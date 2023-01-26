HDFC Bank Opens Its First Branch In Kanyakumari Town

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: HDFC Bank announced that it has opened its first branch in Kanyakumari town. Located in Cape Road, this is the bank’s southernmost branch in the country and reinforces its commitment to offer services across the country. The branch was inaugurated by Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director & CEO of HDFC Bank.

Members of HDFC Bank’s senior management team including Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking head – Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Puducherry, and Ilamurugu Karunakaran, circle head – Madurai, were also present on the occasion.

Notably, this new branch comes soon after HDFC Bank announced its plans to upgrade 24 government schools into smart schools in the state. This is expected to benefit about 22,000 students in the state as they will now reap the benefits of experiential learning. Five such schools have already been launched in Madurai.