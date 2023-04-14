Himalaya installs 150th BFR at KIA, Bengaluru

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 13: Himalaya Wellness Company has further strengthened its mission of providing comfort to traveling mothers by inaugurating the 150th Baby Feeding Room (BFR) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recently, in the presence of airport officials and the Himalaya BabyCare team.

Notably, the initiative is a part of the Company’s continuous efforts to support and encourage more and more mothers to breastfeed their babies. Himalaya BabyCare has also installed similar feeding rooms in various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangalore, Trivandrum, Indore, Coimbatore, Shirdi, Nagpur, Pune, Bhopal, Kannur, Calicut, and Trichy.

Highlighting the importance of baby feeding rooms, Chakravarthi NV, Business Head – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Himalaya has always been a strong believer in empowering and enabling communities to lead healthier and happier lives. We understand the challenges that mothers face while traveling with infants. This initiative is part of the Company’s efforts to support the needs of new parents traveling with infants and make their journeys stress-free and more comfortable. This initiative is in line with the Company’s commitment to spreading happiness by supporting the well-being of families across the nation and is anticipated to have a substantial impact on how parents of young children enjoy traveling. Our goal is to give mothers a clean, restful environment where they may breastfeed their children privately.”