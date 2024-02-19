Himalaya Optical opened it’s 5th premium atore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: With an aim to give ‘Perfect Vision’ to all eyes, Himalaya Optical had started its journey back in 1935 and made a name as one of the renowned Optical retailers in the country. With 4 stores in Guwahati.

Himalaya Optical is all set to open its 5th brick and mortar store at Six Mile in Guwahati. The ever changing needs and expectations of the customers is making it essential for a big brand like Himalaya Optical to cater to those needs and give seamless experience to all the patrons. This new store marks another milestone in the brand’s illustrious journey, further expanding its presence in the vibrant city.

The store has an amalgamation of exclusive brands and luxury brands. Our selection showcases the pinnacle of over 60 international brands, including Lindberg, Mont Blanc, Cartier, Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, and many more. Apart from these eyewear collections a wide range of contact lenses and high quality ophthalmic lenses will also be there. Known for providing best quality and accurate eye check-up done by experienced optometrist, the store has the latest high-end technology for

eye-testing. The professional optometrist will be available round the clock during the operational hours. Himalaya Optical remains unwavering in its commitment to addressing the most discerning eye care needs of its customer, providing a truly lavish 360-degree eye test, meticulously conducted by their team of world-class, highly-trained optometrists. We have the Visio office which is the advanced system in optometry and ophthalmology for measuring and analysing various aspects of vision and eye alignment. It’s often used to assist in the fitting of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and other vision-related services to ensure the most accurate and comfortable vision correction.

The inauguration of the Six Mile store will be graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Ashish Jalan & Shri Mukesh Achantani, their business associate for Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jalan, said, “The brand always wants to reinvent its ways to give the best experience to its patrons. From housing all latest trendy eyewear to using latest technologies for accurate eye testing, we always want to be ready for the changing markets and its demands.”

Though it has been more than 85 years that Himalaya Optical is there in this Optical Retailing business, every new store launch is a new beginning. Resting on the four pillars of perseverance, loyalty, grit and relentlessness the brand is all set to move forward and expand remarkably. There will be various attractive inaugural offers in store said Mr. Jalan.

