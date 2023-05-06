22.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 6, 2023
type here...

India’s forex reserves rise USD 4.532 bln to USD 588.78 bln

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI): India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped USD 4.532 billion to USD 588.78 billion for the week ended April 28, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped USD 2.164 billion to USD 584.248 billion in the previous reporting week.

- Advertisement -

In October 2021, the country’s forex reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused mainly by global developments.

For the week ended April 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased nearly USD 5 billion to USD 519.485 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped USD 494 million to USD 45.657 billion, the RBI said.

- Advertisement -

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 35 million to USD 18.466 billion,

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down USD 4 million to USD 5.172 billion in the reporting week.

World Most Expensive Buildings
World Most Expensive Buildings
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
Longest Tunnels in the World
Longest Tunnels in the World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

HDFC Bank launches customised relationship program

The Hills Times - 0
World Most Expensive Buildings Highest Mountain Peaks in India Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away 10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India Longest Tunnels in the World