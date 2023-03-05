It will take time to change perception about Bengal: Chief secy

KOLKATA, March 4 (PTI): The legacy and perception about the industry in West Bengal, which the state has been shouldering for more than four decades, will take time to change, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said on Saturday.

Though the state had witnessed a significant flight of capital and industry in the past, some green shoots are visible now and they will carry good news for the investors, Dwivedi said at a CII event here.

The official said the increased social expenditure of the government is almost 45 per cent of the state budget.

The debt-to-GDP ratio of West Bengal had declined from 45 per cent in 2011 to 32 per cent in 2022.

West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Shashi Panja said that despite the pandemic, the state’s revenue collections increased Rs 48,000 crore in FY2022, registering 20 per cent growth, along with simultaneous rise in CGST and electricity duty collection.

Dwivedi said plans are there to set up 100 industrial parks across the state.