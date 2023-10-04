27 C
JSPL starts coal production at Chhattisgarh’s Gare Palma mine

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd on Tuesday said coal production has started at its Gare Palma IV/6 mine in Chhattisgarh, which will support the expansion plans of the company’s Raigarh integrated steel plant.

The commencement of coal output from the mine will help provide raw material security for the company, it said in a statement.

The mine will support the proposed expansion of its Raigarh integrated steel plant to a capacity of 9.6 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from the existing 3.6 MTPA.

“The proposed expansion aligns perfectly with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as it will substantially bolster India’s steel production capacity using swadeshi coal,” JSPL Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said in a statement.

We aim to finance this expansion predominantly through internal accruals, ensuring a healthy balance sheet, he added. (PTI)

