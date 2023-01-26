Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches 20th ’Aadhaar On Wheels’ Van

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced the launch of the “Aadhaar on Wheels” Van in Bengaluru – a mobile Aadhaar Seva Kendra that will provide convenient Aadhaar services to citizens including senior citizens, the differently abled, and pregnant women, among others. The “Aadhaar on Wheels” will provide all key services offered by a conventional Aadhaar Seva Kendra such as enrolling for Aadhaar and updation of Aadhaar details – at the doorstep of citizens residing in the city.

The Bank has partnered with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) for this initiative. The vans are manned by an Aadhaar Operator as well as a Bank staff. At a function organized in the city, “Aadhaar on Wheels” was flagged off by Anup Kumar, Deputy Director General, UIDAI RO – Bengaluru, and Hemal Vakil, Joint President, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The van will operate within the city limits and provide services to a wide network of residents from various locations such as residential societies, educational institutions, hospitals, government offices, corporate offices, etc. The service will also be available on select holidays. Additionally, Aadhaar enrolment and update-related services can also be availed at over 120 bank branches of Kotak Mahindra Bank, across the country.