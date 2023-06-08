29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 8, 2023
type here...

KPI Green Energy gets LoI for 40 MW hybrid project in Gujarat

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
New Delhi, June 7 (PTI): KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said it has got a letter of intent (LoI) from a private player to develop a 40 megawatt hybrid green energy project in Gujarat.
The capacity includes 21.50 MW wind and 18.5 MW solar, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“KPI Green has received a new largest single LoI for executing Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 40 MW capacity from Anupam Rasayan India, Surat under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ business segment of the company,” it said.
This LoI is a significant milestone for the company, showcasing its strong position in the renewable energy market.
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP to Rs 2,183/qtl...

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Top 10 Medical Colleges In India 9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job Best Places to Visit in Guwahati Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash