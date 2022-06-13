Actress Nishita Goswami Inaugurates Roses & Aramis In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 12: Exotic (Home Decor), which has been associated with the business of gifts and flowers for more than two decades opened their new exclusive store ‘Roses & Aramis’ in the busy GS Road, Guwahati on Sunday. The showroom was inaugurated by renowned Assamese film actress Nishita Goswami by lighting the lamp. Chief guest actress Nishita Goswami said that there was a dearth of good gift and flower stores in a major business center like GS Road for a long time. But now with the opening of the store of Roses & Aramis, this shortfall has been filled. She expressed hope that with the opening of this store, customers will now get all the needs related to gifts, home decor and flowers under one roof. On this occasion, owner of the showroom Vinay Choudhary said, “Keeping in view the huge demand of customers with the changing times, we have decided to open our third exclusive store at Bhajanka Market, Christian Basti in Guwahati. Two of our stores are present in Guwahati Club and Silpukhuri area.”

He also added, “Our new store is spread over 500 square feet full of gift items and flowers to be presented as a gift in any kind of celebration like birthday, anniversary, engagement, marriage ceremony, baby shower, house warming ceremony, etc. All types of gift items, home decor, antique showpieces, fancy flower vases, exclusive water fountains, clock, lamp, wall decor, grass carpet, vertical gardening, etc., are available as per the customer demand.”

“The special thing about our new store is that the collection we have is available only in limited stores in the country, which will be now available through our store to the people of Assam and North East. In such a situation, according to the budget of the customer, according to any festival, gift items and flowers are available at our store. According to the needs of the customers, any festive decoration can also be done by the trained craftsmen present here,” Choudhary further added. He expressed the hope that with the opening of this store, people of nearby areas including GS Road will get all the items they need.