OPPO India Launches ‘Mini Showroom’ Initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: In a significant move to bolster its commitment to India and provide enhanced opportunities for its dealers, OPPO India has introduced the “Mini Showroom” program.

The inauguration of India’s inaugural store took place in Guwahati at the “Authorised Dealer Connecting People” showroom in the bustling Lakhtokia market, Panbazar. The event was graced by popular actress Yankee Parashar, who inaugurated the showroom alongside Connecting People showroom partner Mr. Jay Prakash Jaju, Mr Narayan Jaju, and Mr Ravi Jaju.

The grand opening witnessed the presence of key company officials, including zonal sales manager Mr Anishuz Zaman, Showroom & LFR head Mr Sandeep Choudhury, Mr JP Ankur ASM, along with the Marketing & Branding Team. Area distributor “Ram Man Business Enterprises” was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Zonal sales manager Mr Anishuz Zaman shed light on the “Mini Showroom” initiative, emphasizing that OPPO India aims to provide smartphone dealers with the opportunity to transform their businesses into local franchises of the brand.

The initiative comes with OPPO India’s dedicated support, encompassing premium design input and active involvement in setting up showrooms, enabling franchisees to effectively showcase OPPO’s diverse range of smartphones to customers. An OPPO India spokesperson present at the venue outlined the ambitious plans for the initiative, stating, “Over the next year, OPPO India plans to open over 300+ ‘Mini Showrooms’ pan India.”

Smartphone dealers across the country are encouraged to connect with their regional OPPO offices to gain comprehensive insights into this innovative program.

OPPO India’s commitment to the country has been exemplified through its Make in India initiative, driven by its local manufacturing unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The introduction of the “Mini Showroom” initiative marks a strategic move by OPPO to not only strengthen its presence in the Indian market but also to empower local dealers by providing them with a platform to align with the brand’s ethos and showcase its cutting-edge smartphone offerings.