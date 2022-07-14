Adda247 Expands Its Services In Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: Adda247, a vernacular test-prep platform, announced its latest launch of two exclusive courses for Assam – APSC – Grade 3 & 4 and Assam Police. This launch is in line with the company’s expansion policy to penetrate the e-learning market in Assam and adjoining states.

With this launch Adda247 aims to reach out to over 6 lakh aspirants, catering to over 25000 government vacancies in Assam. The course material will be available in Assamese and English. Data from the pilot in May 2022 shows a good uptick in the region. In the last month, over 40K subscribers from the region were added to Adda247’s North East Youtube channel.

Commenting on the launch, Anil Nagar, founder & CEO, Adda247 said, “Our North-East launch is in line with our vision to take quality affordable education to the masses. The expansion will not only provide support to millions of government job aspirants but will also allow us to penetrate the promising and un-explored government jobs segment in Assam. This is our way of returning to society by extending our services to the learners, when and where they need them most.”

Notably, Adda247 was founded by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal in 2016, and is India’s largest vernacular test prep platform today, catering to the learning needs of more than 50 million students from Tier II and Tier III cities in India. Backed by marquee investors like Westbridge&Infoedge, Adda247 is on a mission to take quality education to the masses by providing online courses for all competitive government exams in more than ten regional languages.