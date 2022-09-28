Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up For Greenest Outdoor Music Festival

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 27: Ziro Music Festival is coming back after a hiatus of two long years, and partnered by Signature Packaged Drinking Water as the conscious partner, it promises to be bigger and better.

The 4-days-long music festival will be the first big-ticket music festival to be resuscitated after 2 long years. Ziro Festival of Music encourages and brings to the fore the most authentic expressions from the world of music and provides a platform for local as well as global indie talent.

At the festival, the audience will witness a one-of-its-kind Signature Danyii (Day) Stage that is a celebration of the rich heritage of the tribes of the region. It will host popular Indie artists, such as the soulful Dr. Declan Oppenheimer, Vidushi Dr. Kamala Shankar ‘The Singing Lady’ and her classical guitar renditions, David Angu’s old folk songs of the Apatani tribe through a blend of folk and rock, and Da Minot’s soundscapes from the unique rhythms and sounds of Khasi music live.

Revelers travelling to Ziro will be in for a treat with the festival grounds surrounded by lush multi-hued paddy fields, the Eastern-Himalayan range, and enriching interactions with the ever-welcoming locals and Apatani Tribespeople. Both the Ziro Music Festival as well as Signature Packaged Drinking Water are committed to a greener planet, and to helping people connect with nature. It is with this in mind that Signature will be hosting Plogging mornings at the festival, an act of taking charge of one’s own waste and Signature’s commitment to leaving no negative footprints. Signature is also launching a unique bamboo installation at the festival, which will be made of used glasses at the festival, therefore leading to recycled art at the festival. Together with the extremely hospitable Apatani tribes who embody the spirit of Signature at Ziro, one can truly discover & experience the joy of leaving no trace behind through these Signature experiences.

Ruchira Jaitly, executive vice president and portfolio head, Marketing, Diageo India, said “Signature stands for the belief that while we savour the best of nature, equally we need to give back to nature, for a holistic approach to being sustainable. The partnership with Ziro Music Festival was therefore a perfect fit for the brand – because of the synergy in our purpose, which is not only to discover and reconnect with nature but also only leave a positive signature behind. As the conscious partner for the Ziro Music festival, we will be providing a platform for artists to perform on a stage made of bamboo repurposed from local communities, get attendees to participate in blogging, and bring to this large global stage that the festival provides, a platform for upcycled art installations.

Signature is delighted to partner with Ziro for a memorable experience in one of the most unique parts of India, which is both enjoyable and mindful for our consumers.”