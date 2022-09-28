26 C
Samsung India, Axis Bank Launch Co-Branded Credit Card Powered By Visa

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 27: Axis Bank and Samsung India have partnered to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card, powered by Visa. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will get 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services around the year. As an additional point of delight for consumers, the 10% cashback offer through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

“At Samsung, we believe in transforming the lives of our consumers through the power of innovation. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, powered by Visa, is our next big India-specific innovation that will change the way our customers buy Samsung products and spend on services through a series of industry-leading features. We’re excited to be able to put the control into our consumers’ hands,” said Ken Kang, president and CEO of Samsung South-West Asia.

“Axis Bank is a full suite card and payments player, and we continue to build on innovation-led partnership models. Our focus is to offer product propositions that cater to our customer’s ever-evolving needs and give them a seamless experience. Through this co-branded credit card, in partnership with Samsung India and Visa, we are reiterating our commitment to drive access to formal credit in India, tapping the wide reach of Samsung India that extends beyond tier 1 cities and aids our objective of card penetration into tier 2 & 3 cities,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD, and CEO, Axis Bank.

