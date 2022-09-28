Britannia Launches All-New Treat Croissant

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 27: Britannia Industries Limited, launched the all-new Treat Croissant – a popular European snack accessible to the Indian consumer. The Britannia Treat Croissant is available in 3 flavors – cocoa, vanilla & mixed fruit starting at Rs 20. It launched the new Treat Croissant with a TVC conceptualised by Lowe Lintas. The campaign titled ‘Don’t Dare Compare’ emphasises the elevated snacking experience that the product delivers.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the launch of Britannia Treat Croissant, Badri Beriwal, chief business officer – New Categories, Britannia Industries Limited said, “At Britannia, we offer a range of satiating snacks to audiences across generations.

Our latest innovation, the all-new Britannia Treat Croissant is actually inspired by a favorite European snack, the croissant. We believe young Indians today are way more experimental and are adapting to a global palate. Britannia as a brand has always focused on introducing new-age snacking formats to India. Today, we strengthen this narrative and take pride in making this world-class product accessible to our vast audience across the country via our robust distribution network.

The new Britannia Treat Croissant has the apt mix of taste & convenience for the consumers. This will be yet another international standard product that will be locally produced in our mega food tech park at Ranjangaon.”

- Advertisement -

Talking about the campaign, chief creative officer of Lowe Lintas, Sagar Kapoor, said, “We wanted to establish the superiority of Britannia Treat Croissant as a snack. Since we also wanted a strong youth connection, we decided to draw a parallel between this snack and dancing. And who better to talk about superiority in that field than the inimitable and evergreen Prabhu Deva? With him on board, we’re confident of landing our brand promise in a strong, entertaining manner that’s sure to get people to try out the product.”