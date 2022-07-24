Bank of Baroda, Microsoft Jointly Launch Hackathon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced the launch of an online nationwide Hackathon, on the occasion of its 115th Foundation Day, in collaboration with Microsoft. Through the hackathon, the Bank of Baroda aims to encourage participants to develop innovative solutions to address specific business use cases defined by the bank and co-create solutions along with the bank. The hackathon is open to both individuals and teams – developers, students, professionals, start-ups, fintechs, etc.

The three-month-long hackathon will include an online software coding/prototype development competition. The themes for the hackathon include Automated Cheque Processing, Video Analytics, Virtual avatars, Call Centre Analytics, Virtual assistants, and Alternate Authentication.

Ajay K Khurana, executive director, Bank of Baroda said, “The banking industry has changed and continues to change dramatically. Bank of Baroda’s large-scale hackathon is an opportunity for us to stay ahead of the curve by co-creating innovative solutions with enterprising minds as we gear up for the banking of tomorrow. The hackathon is a wonderful platform for India’s aspiring talent to exhibit their tech know-how and creativity while being mentored by experienced executives from the Bank. We are also pleased to collaborate with Microsoft in this initiative.”

Commenting on the initiative Sashi Sreedharan, managing director, Microsoft India added, “We are pleased to partner with Bank of Baroda, in its digital transformation journey to reimagine the banking experience for its customers. The hackathon is an opportune time for developers to use Azure’s solutions to build unique digital experiences that will help in creating distinctive customer experiences and will pave way for next-generation banking experiences.”

The top three winning -teams will be awarded cash prizes ranging from Rs 2 to 5 lakh. Besides, they will also get the opportunity to work with the Bank of Baroda and co-create innovative solutions for the bank.