18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...

City Hospital to organise special Sleep Apnea, Snoring, and Lung Clinic

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 22: A special clinic and OPD have been announced by the department of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery of Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, Maligaon on November 26.

- Advertisement -

The clinic would be led by a team of doctors, led by Prof Dr Swagata Khanna. Besides, internationally renowned experts Dr Kalpana Nagpal an ENT and head & neck surgeon, and Dr MS Kanwar, senior consultant and advisor, Sleep Medicine, Lung Transplant, and Critical Care of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi will be available for consultation on that day between 10 am to 2 pm.

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi’s Argentina 2-1

The Hills Times - 0
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia