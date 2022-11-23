City Hospital to organise special Sleep Apnea, Snoring, and Lung Clinic

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 22: A special clinic and OPD have been announced by the department of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery of Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, Maligaon on November 26.

- Advertisement -

The clinic would be led by a team of doctors, led by Prof Dr Swagata Khanna. Besides, internationally renowned experts Dr Kalpana Nagpal an ENT and head & neck surgeon, and Dr MS Kanwar, senior consultant and advisor, Sleep Medicine, Lung Transplant, and Critical Care of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi will be available for consultation on that day between 10 am to 2 pm.