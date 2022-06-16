Dabur Vita Organises Immunity Sessions For Kids

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: With schools reopening and the start of the new academic session, Dabur Vita announced the launch of a Mega Immunity Awareness Campaign to build awareness about the importance of strong immunity among school-going children. The drive was flagged off in Kolkata with a special session covering more than 200 kids from Sisir Das Sports Association. The kids were educated on ways to boost their immunity through basic hygiene practices and a nutritious diet. A special immunity kit, comprising Dabur Vita and Dabur Chyawanprash, was also provided to these students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Agarwal, marketing head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Since physical classes have started, strong immunity is the primary need of every child as we are not yet out of the pandemic. The importance of strong immunity in strengthening one’s overall health during the pandemic as well as its critical role in fighting the virus is well established, globally. Keeping this in mind, Dabur Vita has joined hands with leading NGOs/schools from five cities in India i.e. Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, to improve awareness about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses.”

Dr. Abir Ray said, “Daily, we are exposed to potentially harmful bacteria and viruses. Our immune system helps protect us against these harmful microbes as well as diseases. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight common bacteria and viruses. Through this initiative, we aim to highlight the importance of strong immunity, besides providing immunity kits to the kids.”