EKAANI Opens Its First Showroom In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: A pioneer in the world of luxury gifting, EKAANI opened its first exclusive showroom in Guwahati. The showroom was inaugurated by renowned social worker Jugal Kishore Lohia in presence of director, EKAANI Saurabh Garg; owner of Dekore Luxtyle Vineet Lohia; young woman entrepreneur Nidhi Lohia among others.

Lohia maintained, “EKAANI is a part of Dekore Luxtyle situated at Lachit Nagar. Our showroom is spread over 1500 sq. ft. that has a wide display of the brands we are associated with including Noritake, Augustini, Roberto Cavalli, Nivana, and others. We are trying to fulfill the needs of the customers of Assam as well as the north-east region, those who are looking for premium products.”

Speaking on the occasion Garg said, “EKAANI is a brand that will spoil you for choice. From wedding gifts & world-class dinnerware to exquisite glassware & home-decor products, we have it all in our Lachit Nagar Showroom. We are proud to be a preferred brand when it comes to silver-plated wedding gifting. Our wide range of products from across the world adorns the homes of the Crème de la crème of society.”