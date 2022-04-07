Flipkart Forays Into Healthcare Sector With The Launch Of The Health+ App

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: Flipkart Group announced the launch of the Flipkart Health+ app on Wednesday. Notably, the tech platform aims to enable access to genuine medicines and healthcare products for customers across the country. It aims to strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem by enabling affordable access to a wide range of medicines and healthcare products and services while partnering with the healthcare ecosystem in terms of long-term sustainable well-being and social development.

Commenting on the launch of the Flipkart Health+ app, Prashant Jhaveri, chief executive officer, Flipkart Health+, said, “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Indians have witnessed a tremendous shift in favoring wellness and preventative healthcare and there is an increased focus on health and wellness, like never before. Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services across the country, especially in the remotest parts of the country that have been underserved until now. We want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making access to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India.”

To begin with, the Flipkart Health+ platform will have over 500 independent Sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. Even though it is an intermediary marketplace platform, Flipkart Health+ has put in place various quality checks and verification protocols, which will facilitate the delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer’s doorstep. In the coming months, Flipkart Health+ plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers.