Future Generali India Insurance Adjudged Great Place To Work

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has been recognised for its ‘employee-centric approach’ and ‘Human Touch’ philosophy, yet again. FGII outshines amidst the ‘General Insurance’ category by emerging as the employer of choice and earning its place amidst the much-coveted list of ‘India’s top 50 best companies to work with as per ‘Great Place to Work® Institute’.

FGI’s ambition is to be a ‘Life Time Partner’ to its customers by combining simplicity and innovation with empathy and care along the entire customer journey. They are of the strong belief that customer delight and employee satisfaction go hand in hand, and its ambition of housing strong and happy customer relationships will be delivered through its happy and motivated employees. Over the last few years, the company has made extensive efforts toward orchestrating an appropriate organisational design aimed at fostering a culture of growth and productivity, a nurturing environment for employees that enables them to realise their full potential and progress in their career aspirations with FGII.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “At FGII, we are a ‘Life Time Partner’ to our employees, first; and each of us collectively delivers this promise, creating customer delight, through their journey with us. Leading with ‘Human Touch’ has been our core guiding principle to ensure employee well-being, growth, and satisfaction, reflected in all our people’s actions.”