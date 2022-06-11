Hero Motocorp Introduces New Platform For Motorcycling Enthusiasts  

HT Bureau



GUWAHATI, June 10: Expanding the motorcycling culture in the country, Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters – has launched a new community-riding platform, XCLAN.

The XCLAN platform will be the first official Hero Xpulse owners club that will provide a stage for owners of the Xpulse motorcycles to engage with each other, build their cohort, and develop camaraderie with budding and experienced riders.

The inaugural chapters will be rolled out in five cities across the country – Dehradun, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Cochin and Mumbai – and will be subsequently expanded to additional cities by the latter half of 2022.

An XCLAN membership will bring numerous exciting benefits to customers, including onboarding kit, invitation to Chapter Rides & rally events across India, complimentary Hero Goodlife Platinum Membership, and a network of passionate riders, at an all-inclusive annual price of Rs 2,000 per rider.

Commenting on the initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Motorcycling is an experience like no other to explore one’s passion of travelling, discovering new places and enjoying a sense of being one with nature. These experiences are heightened when accomplished with partners who have similar tastes. We are bringing the two – the globally popular Xpulse and riding enthusiasts –together through XCLAN so that people across the country can have unique experiences and create memories with their tribe of fellow motorcyclists.”

XCLAN engagements and rides will commence from July 2022 onwards with three categories: – Sunrise Rides, Overnight Rides and Expedition rides.

Hero MotoCorp plans to expand the XCLAN platform to tier II-III cities as well, thus offering access to people throughout the country and fostering a spirit of community riding amongst owners and enthusiasts.