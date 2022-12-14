IRB Infra And Its Private Invit Arm Toll Collection Soars In November

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 13: BSE & NSE listed, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and its Private InvIT Arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, both have collectively reported a 39 percent increase in the Toll Collection in November 2022 on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. In its filing to the Stock Exchanges, IRB Infrastructure, reported toll collection in November 2022 is Rs 365.95 crore as against Rs 262.81 crore in November 2021.

Commenting on this, Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited said, “The increase in toll collection reflects continued robustness in traffic growth across all projects, in all vehicle categories, which is in line with the macro-economic indicators. This also demonstrates that all our projects are part of important economic corridors of the Nation. With inflationary concerns gradually easing, traffic has remained strong and grown on a month-to-month basis.”

Notably, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, as the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, has an asset base of over Rs 60000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs. The Company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 15500 lane km, pan India, and can construct over 500 km in a year.