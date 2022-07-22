Maruti Suzuki Launches New Grand Vitara

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 21: Celebrating NEXA’s 7th anniversary, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new SUV Grand Vitara on Thursday. Featuring NEXA’s signature design language – Crafted Futurism, the premium SUV features a distinct exterior design, sophisticated interiors, segment-leading features, and an industry-redefining fuel efficiency powered by its revolutionary Hybrid Powertrains.

Speaking at the global unveiling, Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has led the market with its slew of new product launches across segments, catering to the diverse needs of the new-age Indian customer. With the global unveiling of the Grand Vitara, we bring an SUV which embodies the best of Suzuki design, technology, and performance. Packed with the Suzuki ALLGRIP legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong & aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand, Vitara. Moreover, with the introduction of the revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, the Grand Vitara paves the way for a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. We are confident that Grand Vitara will set a new benchmark for SUV lovers in the country and redefine Joy of Mobility for our customers.”

While talking about the expectations from the Grand Vitara, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (Sales & Marketing), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV segment has grown tremendously in the past 4 years as customers have shown a strong inclination towards an assertive design, dominant road presence and new-age technology. With our diverse product range, Maruti Suzuki has been a leader in the UV segment continuously for the last five years. As a market leader, we have consistently disrupted every segment with our offerings. And today, celebrating NEXA’s 7th anniversary, we are delighted to present a much-awaited premium and revolutionary SUV, “The Grand Vitara”, which will be another game-changer in the industry.