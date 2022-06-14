NSDL’s ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’ Program Reaches Over 4K Students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), successfully conducted a series of educational programs titled ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’ specially crafted for students. The programs conducted in 8 languages were attended by more than 4000 students across over 75 cities covering all Indian States under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

An audio-visual film on NSDL’s initiative on Market Ka Eklavya-Express was also screened at ‘India’s Economic Journey @75’, a program by DEA and SEBI held on June 8 in New Delhi. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister of Finance, presided over the meet and lauded the initiative as well as underscored the importance of scaling up such efforts.

Anukrati Sharma, college coordinator of the University of Kota which participated in the program said, “I am enriched with the basics of investment which I was unaware of. ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’ was an informative program and was highly beneficial for my students. It is a good initiative and we must encourage this kind of initiative for the students.”

Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL added, “There has been an overwhelming response from the colleges and students. The fast-track version of the course ‘Market Ka Eklavya – Express’ has reached over 4000 students from different places, including many Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. Happy to share that amongst these students, about 48% were girls. We are seeing a small but powerful impact it has made on the students. As many as 90% of respondents are positively inclined to embark upon the journey of wealth creation by opening a Demat account shortly. We would continue to reach out to the youth through our tie-up with colleges for our 5 hours online program ‘Market Ka Eklavya’.”