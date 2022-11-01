OPPO Becomes Fastest-Growing Vendor With 14% Yoy Growth In Q3

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: OPPO emerged as the fastest-growing vendor YoY amongst the top five vendors in India, according to the Q3 2022 shipment report by Canalys. OPPO India has showcased sustained momentum throughout the year with 14% YoY growth and 7.1 million shipments in Q3 2022.

Further, OPPO India has worked towards ensuring all their users experience 5G immediately after its implementation in India. The brand has built a robust ecosystem of 5G devices across different segments which support 5G on a non-standalone network. OPPO India also started working on updating the F21 Pro 5G and the K10 5G devices to support a standalone network since the beginning of September 2022 and complete the OTA update in line with the 5G rollout.

Commenting on the milestone, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, “In keeping with our brand proposition of Inspiration Ahead, we at OPPO are proud innovators in smartphone technologies. We have expanded our connection with our customers through a product ecosystem that makes their life convenient. Our Y-O-Y steady growth is a testament to our consumers’ love for what OPPO brings to its products. We will continue to push the boundaries in technology and innovation to build cutting-edge devices for the Indian market.”