27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...

OPPO Becomes Fastest-Growing Vendor With 14% Yoy Growth In Q3

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 31: OPPO emerged as the fastest-growing vendor YoY amongst the top five vendors in India, according to the Q3 2022 shipment report by Canalys. OPPO India has showcased sustained momentum throughout the year with 14% YoY growth and 7.1 million shipments in Q3 2022.

Further, OPPO India has worked towards ensuring all their users experience 5G immediately after its implementation in India. The brand has built a robust ecosystem of 5G devices across different segments which support 5G on a non-standalone network. OPPO India also started working on updating the F21 Pro 5G and the K10 5G devices to support a standalone network since the beginning of September 2022 and complete the OTA update in line with the 5G rollout.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the milestone, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said, “In keeping with our brand proposition of Inspiration Ahead, we at OPPO are proud innovators in smartphone technologies. We have expanded our connection with our customers through a product ecosystem that makes their life convenient. Our Y-O-Y steady growth is a testament to our consumers’ love for what OPPO brings to its products. We will continue to push the boundaries in technology and innovation to build cutting-edge devices for the Indian market.”

Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Brunch Outfits
Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Brunch Outfits
Tamannaah Bhatia Is Evidently Preoccupied With The Colour Pink
Tamannaah Bhatia Is Evidently Preoccupied With The Colour Pink
Black Is Just A Colour For Others, But For Disha Patani…
Black Is Just A Colour For Others, But For Disha Patani…
Keerthy Suresh’s Most Alluring Looks
Keerthy Suresh’s Most Alluring Looks
Educational Qualification Of Celebrity Kids Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debut
Educational Qualification Of Celebrity Kids Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debut
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Are Betting Exchanges the Future of Online Gambling in India?

The Hills Times - 0
Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Brunch Outfits Tamannaah Bhatia Is Evidently Preoccupied With The Colour Pink Black Is Just A Colour For Others, But For Disha Patani… Keerthy Suresh’s Most Alluring Looks Educational Qualification Of Celebrity Kids Who Will Make Their Bollywood Debut