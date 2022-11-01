Pepperfry Launches New Studio In Nagaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: Pepperfry, the leading e-commerce furniture, and home goods company, announced the launch of its first studio in Nagaon. The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate niche markets and strengthen its omnichannel consumer engagement in home and living spaces in India.

The new studio launched in partnership with RD Traders is situated at the Khutikatia building in Nagaon and spans across a carpet area of 867 sq. ft. Speaking of the launch Amruta Gupta, business head – Franchising and Alliances, Pepperfry said, “We are delighted to launch our new studio in Nagaon.

- Advertisement -

Owning a Pepperfry franchise is an entrepreneurial success, and we aim to reach consumers beyond the larger catchment areas of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Our franchise partners include a mix of successful businesses, women entrepreneurs, ex-army officials, and first-time entrepreneurs. Today a large part of our Pepperfry customer interactions leverage AR and virtual product interactions. With our mission to spark a feeling called home across the world, we endeavor to consistently deliver great customer service.”

Vishal Agarwal (owner of franchise studio), said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Pepperfry, India’s leading home, and furniture marketplace. Pepperfry has pioneered a truly differentiated omnichannel business and we are proud to be a part of their journey in creating the largest omnichannel home and furniture business.