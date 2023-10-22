23 C
Purabi Dairy to release Rs 1.47 crore ADP to dairy farmers of Assam

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: Northeastern region’s largest dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, has announced to release Rs 147.91 lakh as additional milk procurement price to the farmers.

West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), which operates the Purabi brand, informed that the decision will benefit thousands of dairy farmers as it will significantly boost their income.

“WAMUL is pleased to inform all its esteemed milk producers that an additional milk price amounting to Rs 41.29 lakh will be distributed to the milk producers who were associated with WAMUL for the FY 2022-2023. Further, an additional milk price amounting to Rs 106.62 lakh will be distributed to the milk producers associated with WAMUL for the period of April to August, 2023,” the Guwahati-based dairy cooperative said.

The decision will go a long way in strengthening the rural economy, giving extra benefits to the 25,000-strong network of dairy farmers in the state. The move, during the festive season, will encourage the farmers to adopt scientific dairying techniques, thus, helping the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Purabi Dairy has consistently played a pivotal role in the state’s rural revolution, furthering the vision of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Alongside empowering the farming community, especially the women farmers, the cooperative has expanded its product range and ventured into new markets, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for both farmers and consumers alike. As the cooperative continues to innovate and support the state’s agricultural landscape, it stands as a beacon of progress, embodying the spirit of a thriving and Aatmanirbhar Assam.

