WAMUL launches ‘Purabi Honey’ on World Bee Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: The West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), Assam’s largest dairy cooperative, has introduced a delightful new product under its esteemed brand ‘Purabi’ – ‘Purabi Honey’. This premium honey, sourced from local beekeepers in Assam, marks the first venture of the Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) promoted by WAMUL, namely Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, located in Kamrup district.

The launch of ‘Purabi Honey’ comes as a response to the surging demand for high-quality, natural honey products in the market. Available in convenient pack sizes of 125 grams and 250 grams, Purabi Honey promises to deliver consumers a delightful and authentic honey experience. The grand launch of ‘Purabi Honey’ took place on May 20, coinciding with the global celebration of World Bee Day. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, organized an event at the prestigious College of Agriculture in Waraseoni, Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, to commemorate this significant day. Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, graced the occasion and inaugurated the event, showcasing the government’s support for sustainable agriculture practices. The event also witnessed the presence of ministers of state, officials from the government, cluster-based business organizations, implementing agencies, and a gathering of around 2,000 participants.

During the program, the Chairman of NDDB, Meenesh Shah, proudly emphasized the significant contribution of WAMUL in establishing the Honey Farmers’ Producer Organization in the Kamrup district. He highlighted the fact that WAMUL, being the largest dairy in the Northeast region, took a proactive step in forming a Honey FPO, which now enables the procurement, processing, and marketing of the raw honey produced by the farmers under the respected brand ‘Purabi Honey.’ This accomplishment is a matter of immense pride for all stakeholders, especially the dairy farmers associated with WAMUL. The event also witnessed the presence of representatives from Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, the partner organization instrumental in the success of the FPO.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, WAMUL and Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited jointly organized an enthralling World Bee Day event at the Purabi Dairy premises in Panjabari. The event showcased the technical expertise of renowned beekeeping expert, Gajen Sarma, who shared valuable insights into the art and science of beekeeping. SK Parida, the General Manager of WAMUL, expressed his delight at the expansion of Purabi’s product range to include honey, a natural extension of their commitment to promoting good health and well-being through high-quality dairy products.