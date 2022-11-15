19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Saregama's First-Ever Keypad Phone Now Available In Assam

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 14: Saregama has launched Carvaan Mobile, a utility-based product that not only serves functional needs but at the same time gives an added feature of pre-loaded songs which is unheard of in a keypad phone market.

Carvaan Mobile is the first-ever keypad mobile with pre-loaded songs, powerful speakers, a long-lasting battery, dual sim, FM, a powerful LED torch, and a host of other features. This power-packed device is now available in Assam.

Apart from 1500 pre-loaded Hindi songs, the phone is power packed with features like wireless FM, digital camera, LED torch, aux out, multi-language support, voice recording, call recording, dual sim, 8GB memory card with 2GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images, and many other features.

