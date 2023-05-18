OPPO launches F23 5G equipped with 5000mAh battery

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: OPPO announced the relaunch of its latest smartphone, the OPPO F23 5G. The device will be available at Rs 24,999, from May 18, through the OPPO Store, on Amazon, and at mainline retail outlets. The handset features OPPO’s proprietary 67W SUPERVOOC flash charging that juices the device to 50% in just 18 minutes, while a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing. On a full charge, its 5000mAh battery lasts up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing.

Damyant Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO, said, “At OPPO, we understand that nomophobia, or the fear of being without a mobile phone or being unable to use it, is a real concern for many smartphone users. With the OPPO F23 5G, we’re proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life.”

The F23 5G phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and comes with 256GB storage that can accommodate 80 full-length movies, over 1lakh images, or 40000 songs, making it ideal for individuals on the go; the device also supports expandable memory up to 1TB via SD card. And its 8GB RAM can be extended by a further 8GB from storage via OPPO’s RAM expansion technology. The F23 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1, which enhances privacy and performance with features like screen translate that allows you to point the camera at a script for instant AI-based translation, auto pixelate user photos in messaging apps, and a private safe to secure all your sensitive documents and photos.

Customers can enjoy up to 10% Cash Back and No Cost EMI for up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, & other leading Banks and Financiers. The offer can also be availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes.