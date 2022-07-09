TSSC, Britco & Bridco To Open Centers In Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Telecom Sector Skill Council, India’s premier skill development institution for telecom has partnered with skill-based organisation Britco & Bridco and is set to expand its footprint from Kerala to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Guwahati with centers that will have the facility for TSSC examinations. The partnership will also emphasise offering special telecom courses to school and college students. The courses are in-line with the objectives of NEP 2020 and offer students an opportunity to start their businesses or get employment in reputed organisations.

The upcoming curriculum is with a mission to enhance skill sets in advanced technologies which will raise the potential of the students to grab enormous employment opportunities in different sectors. The skill scoring system along with traditional degrees or diplomas assures them modern employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said, “To make the youth a true asset for the workforce of the nation, we must not only provide them with the necessary skills but also the proper certification and recognition. It is the need of the hour to train the workforce in telecom and TSSC is an important player in this because about 8.5% of the country’s GDP is accounted to this sector alone. India is a hub for skilled talent workforce and provides for the workforce in Indian as well as global IT companies. This partnership with Britco & Bridco will help to make a robust ecosystem of trained handset repairers and related services.”.

“Every part of our lives is dependent on mobile phones and we must provide skill-based training to the youth. There remains a huge gap between the acquired and the required skill sets and the government has also promptly emphasized this. I believe we can compete with our neighboring countries in the next 3-5 years to become a global hub for a talented workforce,” commented Muthu Kozhichena, MD, Britco & Bridco.