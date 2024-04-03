23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

MakeMyTrip, STB ink partnership to promote Singapore to Indian travellers

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, April 2: Online travel service provider, MakeMyTrip Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board for promoting Singapore as a key destination to Indian travellers.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a year-long strategic partnership to boost travel to Singapore, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Under the MoU, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and MakeMyTrip will embark on joint activations and campaigns to boost inbound travel to Singapore in 2024, it added.

“Through this partnership, we want to deepen Indian consumers’ brand affinity for Singapore and reinforce the city’s appeal and enhanced offerings for various segments of Indian visitors,” STB Chief Executive Melissa Ow said.

STB will also tap into MakeMyTrip’s market understanding and insights to curate unique travel holiday packages targeting consumers in India, the statement said.

MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO,  Rajesh Magow said Singapore was one of the top three searched international destinations on the company’s platform last year, advancing from fifth place in 2022.

- Advertisement -

“The widespread interest for this destination from across India underscores its appeal. With ongoing initiatives that refresh its offerings, seamless travel access, and amenities tailored to Indian preferences, Singapore holds significant potential to capture the continued interest of more Indian travellers,” he added.

India is one of the top five markets for STB and over 10 lakh Indians visited Singapore in 2023, the statement said. (PTI)

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Asia markets are mixed after Wall Street’s strong manufacturing data

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala