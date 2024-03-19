21 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
type here...

NTPC to begin operations of 2nd unit of North Karanpura power project

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 18: NTPC on Monday said it will start commercial operations of second unit of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project on March 20.

NTPC’s North Karanpura Super Thermal Power (STPP) project is a coal-based power plant located in the Chatra district of Jharkhand.

- Advertisement -

“Unit 2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3×660 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 20.03.2024,” NTPC said in an exchange filing.

With this, standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 59,298 MW and 75,418 MW, respectively.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India’s largest power generation company. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Top Famous South Indian Sarees
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 Rare Birds Found In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Toyota Tsusho, Secom to establish 2nd multi-super specialty hospital in India

The Hills Times - 0
Top Famous South Indian Sarees 7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa 10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully 7 Rare Birds Found In India