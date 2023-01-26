PNB, Aadhar Housing Finance Enter Into Co-Lending Partnership

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Punjab National Bank (PNB) & Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer Home Loans at competitive interest rates. Through this partnership, the aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers. Notably, the co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India provides a tool for the Banks and NBFCs/HFCs to collaborate, and leverage their respective strengths to provide an affordable solution to the unserved and underserved sections of society.
The agreement was signed in the presence of executive directors Kalyan Kumar, Binod Kumar, M Paramasivam, chief general manager, Punjab National Bank Sunil Kumar Chugh, and DS Tripathi, executive vice chairman from Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., among others.