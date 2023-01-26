PNB, Aadhar Housing Finance Enter Into Co-Lending Partnership

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Punjab National Bank (PNB) & Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer Home Loans at competitive interest rates. Through this partnership, the aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers. Notably, the co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India provides a tool for the Banks and NBFCs/HFCs to collaborate, and leverage their respective strengths to provide an affordable solution to the unserved and underserved sections of society.

- Advertisement -

The agreement was signed in the presence of executive directors Kalyan Kumar, Binod Kumar, M Paramasivam, chief general manager, Punjab National Bank Sunil Kumar Chugh, and DS Tripathi, executive vice chairman from Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., among others.